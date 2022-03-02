3 people escape, 2 dogs rescued from fire on Lobelia Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters said they responded to a house fire on Lobelia Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Authorities say three people who were inside of the home were able to escape the blaze before crews arrived at the scene.

Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to a fire on Lobelia Avenue on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (WAFB)

Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home but were not able to rescue some pet snakes that were still inside.

Baton Rouge firefighters say they rescued two dogs from a house fire near Choctaw Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (WAFB)

Investigators say they believe a car caught on fire and the flames spread to the carport and other parts of the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

