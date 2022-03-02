Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

3 people escape, 2 dogs rescued from fire on Lobelia Avenue

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters said they responded to a house fire on Lobelia Avenue Wednesday morning.

The fire happened shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Authorities say three people who were inside of the home were able to escape the blaze before crews arrived at the scene.

Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to a fire on Lobelia Avenue on Wednesday, March 2,...
Baton Rouge firefighters say they responded to a fire on Lobelia Avenue on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.(WAFB)

RELATED: Fire at apartment complex on Rodin Drive undetermined

Firefighters rescued two dogs from inside the home but were not able to rescue some pet snakes that were still inside.

Baton Rouge firefighters say they rescued two dogs from a house fire near Choctaw Drive on...
Baton Rouge firefighters say they rescued two dogs from a house fire near Choctaw Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.(WAFB)

Investigators say they believe a car caught on fire and the flames spread to the carport and other parts of the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

9News Now Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
9News Now Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
APSO launches program to give youth experience in law enforcement
RAW VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from house fire on Lobelia Avenue
RAW VIDEO: 2 dogs rescued from house fire on Lobelia Avenue
Southern falls 7-3 to McNeese