Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

