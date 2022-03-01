VIDEO: Pet squirrel jumps on LPSO deputy

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A ‘pet’ feral squirrel pounced on a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, a video posted to the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page shows.

In the video, the squirrel is seen jumping on the deputy’s back for several seconds as the deputy proceeds to try to get the squirrel off of his back. A second deputy is seen trying to help

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard say neither the deputies nor the squirrel were harmed during the incident. The squirrel was later returned to its cage, Ard added.

