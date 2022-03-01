Ask the Expert
Springfield man killed in overnight crash, Troopers say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an overnight crash that killed a Springfield man in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 on Pumpkin Center Road (LA 1249) near Isabella Lane.

Investigators say Taylor Buchanan, 25, of Springfield, was traveling northbound on Pumpkin Center Road in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler when, for reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the centerline of the roadway.

The Jeep then hit a culvert and overturned. Authorities say Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say Buchanan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators obtained a routine toxicology sample from Buchanan for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

