Southern sweeps Florida A&M in home finale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both the Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams got the regular-season sweep over Florida A&M. They improved to 11-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with the Lady Jags currently in second place with two games left to play and the Jags in second place.

The Lady Jags (13-14, 11-5 SWAC) held an eight-point lead over the Lady Rattlers at 26-18 entering halftime. Then Southern blew the game open in the third quarter outscoring Florida A&M 20-8 to give them a 46-26 lead after three quarters.

Senior guard Nakia Kincey and Genovea Johnson led the Lady Jags with 10 points each, with Kincey finishing with a game-high five steals and she also added four rebounds. Amani Mcwain chipped in with nine points and had a game-high seven rebounds. The Lady Jags took down the Lady Rattlers 66-43.

The Jaguars (16-12, 11-5 SWAC) took down Florida A&M 58-51 on Monday, Feb. 28 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern shot 50% from the field to open the game and was 2-of-5 from deep, the bench added 12 points.

In the second half, they shot 25.9% from the field, but they were 13-of-16 from the charity stripe. Southern led as many as 11 points about midway through the second half.

Jayden Saddler led the Jags with 15 points, seven assists, and three steals, Terrell Williams added 10 points and Tyrone Lyons chipped in 10 points as well. Southern sits behind Texas Southern and Alcorn State with two games left to play.

