New Orleans celebrations in full swing for Mardi Gras 2022

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Carnival festivities are in full swing, and parades will be rolling throughout Louisiana for Fat Tuesday. After a year away from the parade routes, there has been plenty for fans to enjoy this Carnival season.

A new set of parades will be returning to Uptown New Orleans on Tuesday, March 1. There will be hours of floats, costumes, and crowds by the thousands.

The Krewe of Zulu begins at 8 a.m. at S. Claiborne and Jackson Ave. The parade follows Orleans Ave and stops at Broad St.

The Krewe of Rex parade will start at Napoleon Ave and Carondelet St in New Orleans at 10 a.m.

The Krewe of Elks Orleans parade follows and will start at Napoleon Ave and S. Claiborne St in New Orleans.

The Krewe of Crescent City parade will start at Napoleon Ave and S. Claiborne Ave in New Orleans at 11 a.m.

