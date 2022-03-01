Never too old for new knees.

BALTIMORE (Ivanhoe Newswire) - About 600,000 Americans got their knees replaced the year before the pandemic and experts say that number is expected to swell by 110 percent in 2025 to 1.2 million. In the past, experts have cautioned patients not to get their knees done too young because parts can wear out. But how old is too old for new knees? The answer might surprise you. Ivanhoe has more.

Seventy-three-year-old Marnie Masotti and Skyler love their walks together, something that caused Masotti pain in the past.

“When you’re walking along and your like, you hear this crunch, crunch, crunch … you know something’s wrong there,” shared Masotti.

Masotti’s cartilage had worn down, and her legs began to bow out.

“Most patients become bow-legged because it’s more common for the cartilage to wear out on the inside of the knee than the outside,” explained Joseph Ciotola, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Ciotola replaced Masotti’s right knee six years ago, removing the damaged joint and replacing it with an artificial one. For her left knee, last year the doctor had a new robotic system called the Mako. Experts say with Mako, and other recent advances, there’s more precision, a shorter hospital stay, and less pain. Important for all patients, but especially those at a later stage in life.

“I’ve done surgery on a patient that was 100 years old, and I saw him on his 102nd birthday, you know, still enjoying it,” stated Dr. Ciotola.

Experts also say despite the old conventional wisdom to wait as long as possible, 85 percent of all replacements now last 20 years or more, making it a viable option for younger patients. Dr. Ciotola said pain, not age, is often the determining factor. Masotti feels good and is moving better than ever after her knee replacement.

“It just worked; I mean worked out perfectly,” smiled Masotti.

Doctors also say having a chronic condition, like diabetes or heart disease, won’t exclude you from total joint replacement. You may need to ensure your blood sugar is under control, and your orthopedic surgeon may work with a cardiologist during your surgery and recovery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.