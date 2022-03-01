Mardi Gras Slaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This festive, fruit-filled coleslaw tastes unbelievable with dishes such as barbecued ribs, shredded pork or shrimp rémoulade. Do not let the slaw sit for too long before serving or the apples and avocados may darken. The lemon juice in the dressing will help to slow this process.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients for Dressing:

1 cup poppy-seed dressing

1 cup fresh lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Method for Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk poppy-seed dressing with lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours.

Ingredients for Slaw:

1 large head purple or green cabbage

2 cups whole, seedless red and green grapes

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

2 tart apples, peeled and chopped

¾ cup pecans

5–6 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsps chopped cilantro

Method for Slaw:

Core and halve cabbage. Slice ½–¾ inch thick and chop. In a large bowl, toss cabbage, grapes, avocados, apples and pecans. Pour dressing over slaw. Add onions and cilantro then mix gently. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

