Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mardi Gras Slaw

This festive, fruit-filled coleslaw tastes unbelievable with dishes such as barbecued ribs, shredded pork or shrimp rémoulade.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This festive, fruit-filled coleslaw tastes unbelievable with dishes such as barbecued ribs, shredded pork or shrimp rémoulade. Do not let the slaw sit for too long before serving or the apples and avocados may darken. The lemon juice in the dressing will help to slow this process.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8–10 Servings

Ingredients for Dressing:

1 cup poppy-seed dressing

1 cup fresh lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Method for Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk poppy-seed dressing with lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours.

Ingredients for Slaw:

1 large head purple or green cabbage

2 cups whole, seedless red and green grapes

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

2 tart apples, peeled and chopped

¾ cup pecans

5–6 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tbsps chopped cilantro

Method for Slaw:

Core and halve cabbage. Slice ½–¾ inch thick and chop. In a large bowl, toss cabbage, grapes, avocados, apples and pecans. Pour dressing over slaw. Add onions and cilantro then mix gently. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Mardi Gras Slaw (March 1, 2022)
Spicy Crawfish and Tasso Pizza
Spicy Crawfish and Tasso Pizza
Stirrin' It Up: Spicy Crawfish and Tasso Pizza (February 24, 2022)
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Braised Beef Short Ribs