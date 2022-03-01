Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mardi Gras in Mamou is unlike anywhere else

Mardi Gras Day celebrations in Mamou, La. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Mardi Gras Day celebrations in Mamou, La. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMOU, La. (WAFB) - For most, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the king cakes. But, for folks in Mamou it’s about a little bit more than that.

While most people were just beginning to roll out of bed Tuesday morning, this town was already getting the party started. For the people who live here, the deep-rooted Cajun culture is what makes them so unique.

“It’s culture, if you’re not from here it’s hard to see it but just...this is a bigger holiday for us than Christmas,” said Mamou local Tim Fontenot.

You won’t find any beads out here either. Instead, they have their eyes set on a different kind of prize.

“Nobody throws beads here, we collect chickens, sausage, rice and onions for a gumbo for the town at the end of the day,” Fontenot added.

And, the fun isn’t just for those who live here. Every year people from all over want to see what the fuss is about.

“It’s a party atmosphere, but it’s a good clean time for everybody,” said Greg Jones, who was experiencing the fun for his first time.

It is a party atmosphere for sure, but spend a few minutes out here on Mardi Gras, and you’ll see it’s far from clean.

Throughout the day, a caravan of characters make stops around town to either pay a visit to the elderly, have another drink, and of course, catch a chicken. Each person out there feels a kind of duty to hold onto these traditions. And, each year, it’s their turn to keep them alive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

*Note: This is a generic photo
Crews responding to fire at apartment complex on Rodin Drive
A live look at New Orleans on Fat Tuesday
A live look at New Orleans on Fat Tuesday
Residents in New Roads, La. celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Good times are rolling in New Roads!
Residents in New Roads, La. celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Marid Gras Day In New Roads
Congressman Graves on State of the Union Address
Congressman Graves on State of the Union Address