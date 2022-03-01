LSU women’s basketball asking fans to send the team off to Nashville for SEC Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is asking fans to help send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The team will be leaving for Nashville on Wednesday, March 2 at 12:45 p.m.

Come send the Tigers off to the SEC Tournament in Nashville!



🗓 Wednesday, March 2

📍 LSU's Athletic Administration Building

⏰ 12:45 p.m. CT

🅿️ Lot 101



📄 https://t.co/gE2ho9Jcqh pic.twitter.com/OfrOAPiwRf — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 28, 2022

Fans wishing to send off the Tigers should meet in parking lot 101 near LSU’s Athletic Administration Building.

