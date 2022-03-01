Ask the Expert
LSU women’s basketball asking fans to send the team off to Nashville for SEC Tournament

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is asking fans to help send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The team will be leaving for Nashville on Wednesday, March 2 at 12:45 p.m.

Fans wishing to send off the Tigers should meet in parking lot 101 near LSU’s Athletic Administration Building.

