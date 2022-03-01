‘Like a mosquito bite.’ Russian vodka boycotts here in U.S. largely symbolic, experts say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A number of governors across the nation have instructed state-run liquor stores to stop selling vodka and other alcoholic beverages that are made in Russia.

It’s a move to show their solidarity with Ukraine.

But does this actually make a difference?

Places like Double D Daiquiris in Denham Springs, posted on Facebook saying, “The DD does not serve Russian made vodka of any kind!!! Pray for Ukraine.”

And, at the local Total Wine & More on Siegen, the shelf that normally holds Russian vodka was empty. With a small sign on it which reads, ‘We are no longer selling any Russian-made product.’

“You’re just trying to hit him (Vladimir Putin) anywhere that you can in the pocketbook. Because people everywhere in the world, really vote with their pocketbook, rather than anything else,” said Loren Scott, with Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc.

A spokesman with Total Wine said, “Total Wine & More has ceased the purchase and sale of Russian-made products including vodka. We have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves until further notice. We are ceasing the purchase and sale of Russian-made products in order to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey also asked for the immediate removal of Russian liquor from ABC stores throughout her state.

But does this have a big enough impact?

“So for us to stop buying things like vodka and that sort of thing, it’s more like a mosquito bite than a kick in the shins,” said Lorin Scott.

Scott is an economist with 60 years of experience, and says it’s a complicated situation.

“Well, we do not buy very many things from Russia. Russia is a tiny part, we’ve been decoupling from them for several years,” said Scott.

He said these boycotts and economic sanctions could get the people of Russia irritated about their leadership after their businesses lose money.

“So if you can do anything that you can to irritate him (Putin), and get people aligned against him, then you’re doing a good thing,” said Scott.

But experts say the United States instead needs to focus on Russia’s oil supply.

“So to really hurt them in the pocketbook, you want to hit them on oil, and you want to hit them on natural gas. But, everybody has to get together to do that. And, the big problem is that is China, and China is probably not going to play that game with us,” said Scott.

According to market data, very few vodka brands imported to the U.S. are actually made in Russia.

So, any vodka boycotts here in the United States are largely just symbolic.

