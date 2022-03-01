Lafayette celebrates Mardi Gras with beads, parades, and families

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The beads, floats, and parades are back.

“Words cannot exemplify what I want to say, but awesome, awesome!” Troy Scott told WAFB.

For folks in Lafayette, Mardi Gras means so much more.

“It’s all about joy, happiness, and family and bringing everybody together for one last time before lent hits,” Clark Mouton said.

Especially after a long break due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic was all the while back, I didn’t get a chance to come to Mardi Gras, so we crawled out here today so we could get an early start to family and friends, my daughter and I decided to come early and get some good room and parking for everyone to socialize,” Scott said.

The Krewe of Gabriel parade got people out early as they rolled through the streets.

“It’s such an honor to be the king any year but to be the person who gets to bring Lafayette back after a long absence and to have the people ready and healthy and the weather the way it is, it’s just an unbelievable feeling,” Jimmy Bienvenue, this years’ king of the Krewe, said.

He adds, it means a lot to him to be able to bring this tradition back to his hometown.

“Well I grew up in Lafayette so I’ve always loved Mardi Gras. It’s parades and floats and catching beads but it’s family, it’s usually more often than not when the weather’s starting to turn right and people can gather and come out from the cold and then we know tomorrow we start preparing for Easter so lent starts tomorrow but today we celebrate.”

This was the 82nd year the Krewe of Gabriel paraded through Lafayette.

