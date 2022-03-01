Haleigh Bryant named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Specialist of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, March 1.

Bryant, won two event titles at the quad meet at Texas Woman’s involving Pittsburgh, Centenary, and Texas Woman’s. She scored a 9.95 on vault and a 9.925 on bars, she also placed second on beam with a 9.875.

Close it out Haleigh 👏👏



She anchors the Tigers with a 9.95! pic.twitter.com/YP94zxjxYp — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) February 26, 2022

The Tigers have two meets left one against Kentucky and Utah before the SEC Championship meet begins on Saturday, March 19.

