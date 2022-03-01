Ask the Expert
Haleigh Bryant named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant
LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Specialist of the Week the league announced on Tuesday, March 1.

Bryant, won two event titles at the quad meet at Texas Woman’s involving Pittsburgh, Centenary, and Texas Woman’s. She scored a 9.95 on vault and a 9.925 on bars, she also placed second on beam with a 9.875.

The Tigers have two meets left one against Kentucky and Utah before the SEC Championship meet begins on Saturday, March 19.

