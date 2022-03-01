Great weather on tap for Fat Tuesday parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold start to Fat Tuesday will give way to nearly perfect temperatures for revelers headed out to parades or any other Mardi Gras celebrations today.

Future radar & Clouds for Tuesday, March 1. (WAFB)

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s by the noon hour and should top out in the low 70s for most under partly cloudy skies. Most importantly, no rain is expected. Be sure to look for Titan 9 and the 9News This Morning team in the Community Center parade rolling through New Roads at 11 a.m.

Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade forecast. (WAFB)

Lions Club parade forecast in New Roads. (WAFB)

Great weather will continue for the remainder of this week. Morning starts will remain on the cool side, with temperatures generally bottoming out in the low to mid-40s. But afternoon highs will see a steady climb through the week, potentially reaching 80 degrees by Friday. It also looks as though the vast majority of us will stay dry through Friday.

Baton Rouge forecast highs through Saturday, March 5. (WAFB)

A few showers will be possible by this weekend as high-pressure shifts to our east, opening the door for more moisture to move inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will run 20%-30% on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs soaring into the low to mid-80s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 1. (WAFB)

The extended forecast points toward the potential for an unsettled pattern to develop into next week as a cold front approaches and potentially gets hung up along the Gulf Coast. For now, I’ve got scattered showers and thunderstorms posted daily through most of the week, with temperatures trending just a little cooler for the second half of the week.

