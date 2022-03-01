Good times are rolling in New Roads!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In New Roads, crowds are rolling in to party down and watch the parades go by. On Mardi Gras day, the Community Center Carnival Club is celebrating their 100th ride. With handmade floats and lavish throws, everybody is ready to party.

“I am out here today because I love the atmosphere, the people are so nice. The town is beautiful, and you have fun catching beads. Everybody be like smiling, no frowns, everybody just smiles, and I love Mardi Gras,” explained Geneva Lemon.

Almost 100 floats entered to ride March 1, creating a little competition to see who has the best float. Several folks from out of town came to watch and pick out their favorite float.

“Well, I got my grandkids with me, and of course they get all wrapped up. We have been to a few parades already, and so this is the first time we have come over, so to try and check this one out,” said Frank Neelis.

For many New Roads natives, they say they are glad to see the good times roll again. After a year without Mardi Gras, folks say they are feeling blessed for a beautiful parade day and a chance to be together again.

“I am so excited that the mayor and the town council has done for this Mardi Gras season. It’s really well done. I appreciate everything they have done for the economy, and of course, our business and the rest of the businesses,” said Jimmy Ewing, who is the own of the owners for Ma Mamma’s Kitchen in New Roads which sits on the parade route.

A few parade goers did enjoy seeing some of the WAFB crew roll in style, with Greg Meriwether as the grand marshal and a few other friendly Channel 9 faces reminding you to stay safe and have a Happy Mardi Gras.

The Lion’s Club rolled after the Community Center Carnival Center, around 2 p.m.

