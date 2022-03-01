Hospitals announce Mardi Gras babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everywhere else, it’s just Tuesday, but here in Louisiana, it’s Fat Tuesday!

Baton Rouge General celebrated Mardi Gras with its own king and queen.

BRG welcomes Mardi Gras babies. (Baton Rouge General)

BRG welcomed a baby girl named Amaya Landy and a baby boy named Denou. The pair Mardi Gras mambo-ed in on Tuesday, March 1.

Both moms and babies are doing well.

Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge also announced a baby born on Fat Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the hospital baby, Rex arrived just in time for his very first Mardi Gras.

Baby Rex arrived just in time for his very first Mardi Gras. His proud parents are excited to welcome a new member to their krewe this carnival season!💜💚💛 pic.twitter.com/82RKkgliZs — WomansHospital (@WomansHospital) March 1, 2022

His parents are excited to welcome another member to their krewe this carnival season.

