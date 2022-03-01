Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hospitals announce Mardi Gras babies

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everywhere else, it’s just Tuesday, but here in Louisiana, it’s Fat Tuesday!

Baton Rouge General celebrated Mardi Gras with its own king and queen.

BRG welcomes Mardi Gras babies.
BRG welcomes Mardi Gras babies.(Baton Rouge General)

BRG welcomed a baby girl named Amaya Landy and a baby boy named Denou. The pair Mardi Gras mambo-ed in on Tuesday, March 1.

BRG welcomes Mardi Gras Babies
BRG welcomes Mardi Gras Babies(Baton Rouge General)

Both moms and babies are doing well.

Women’s Hospital in Baton Rouge also announced a baby born on Fat Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the hospital baby, Rex arrived just in time for his very first Mardi Gras.

His parents are excited to welcome another member to their krewe this carnival season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

*Note: This is a generic photo
Crews responding to fire at apartment complex on Rodin Drive
Residents in New Roads, La. celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Good times are rolling in New Roads!
Residents in New Roads, La. celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Marid Gras Day In New Roads
Congressman Graves on State of the Union Address
Congressman Graves on State of the Union Address
LSU Tigers
LSU women’s basketball asking fans to send the team off to Nashville for SEC Tournament