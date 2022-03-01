Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

4 Easy Ways to Keep Grandma Safe at Home

(pexels.com)
By Marsha Lewis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Ninety percent of older Americans say they want to age in-place and live in their home and not in an assisted living facility. But every 20 minutes, an older adult dies from the consequences of a fall. But there are simple things you can do to make sure your loved ones are safe in their space.

Sarah Grant, an 84-year-old woman, tells Ivanhoe of a dangerous fall she suffered at home. “I laid in the yard for about two and a half hours before the next-door neighbor saw me laying there. I fell going in there into that back room, I couldn’t get up.” Grant has fallen more times than she can remember, “I could almost write a book for falling.”

Susan Stark, PhD, is an Occupational Therapist at Washington University, she states, “I was stunned to understand that for any older adult, 65 or older, the risk of falling is huge. So, you could have a 25 to 33 percent chance of falling, even if you don’t have any risk factors for falling.”

A Harvard study found the five most important universal design features in the home are no-step entries, extra-wide hallways, accessible living spaces on the ground floor and accessible light switches and door levers. But the same study found only one percent of homes in America have all five features. But that’s not all you can do.

Emily Somerville form Washington University adds that “Things like these carpets, where the edges can lift up and cause a problem with a walker getting stuck or a foot getting stuck.”

Guardrails on steps, benches on tubs and handrails in showers all cut fall risks by 50 percent. As for Grant, she uses all the help she can get.

“All I had to do was just make myself stop and grab, hold to something.” Grant explains.

If you would like a high-tech way to keep a watch on your loved ones without intruding on their privacy, instead of placing video cameras, motion monitors can be installed to alert you if your loved one has not gotten up in the morning, or if there is continued movement in one place.

Sources:

https://agesofamerica.com/home-safety-seniors-statistics-solutions

https://www.cdc.gov/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 3
Warming up, a few showers possible by the weekend
Three-year-old Brycen Ferguson, a 3-year-old cancer survivor, is surprised by Dreams Come True...
3-year-old cancer survivor gets surprise of a lifetime thanks to community support
Local child battling cancer receives surprise
Body found near Meadow View subdivision in Zachary
Coroner responds to body found in Zachary
Body found near Meadow View subdivision in Zachary