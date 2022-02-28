Ask the Expert
Woodsville woman dies after crashing into St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Woodsville woman was killed in a crash involving three cars on Interstate-10 west on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway bridge in St. Charles Parish early Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police identified the victim as Alexis Jones, 23, of Woodville, Miss.

According to LSP’s initial investigation, on Sunday, Feb. 27, a St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving a fully marked 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit on I-10 West near mile post 212.8 when he stopped in the left lane and activated emergency lights to assist blocking the roadway for a disabled 2017 Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in a previous crash.

Jones, who was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra, failed to stop and hit the back of the patrol unit, which caused the Tahoe to move forward and hit the Camaro, according to LSP.

Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to the crash shortly after 3:30 a.m.

State police said Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The front seat passenger in the Nissan was also not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, said state police.

The deputy and Camaro’s driver were outside of their vehicles speaking about the first crash when this one happened, and they were uninjured during this crash, according to LSP.

Troopers suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash on Jones’ part, and toxicology samples were collected from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis, according to LSP.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

