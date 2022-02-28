Looking good for Fat Tuesday with warming trend through workweek
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a cold start for Tuesday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30°s.
Fair skies through the day will mean a big warmup into the afternoon with highs reaching 70° or more for much of the WAFB area.
More sunshine on Wednesday will push highs into the low to mid 70°s for the afternoon with the warming trend taking afternoon highs into the upper 70°s to near 80° for Thursday and Friday. The weekend outlook calls for afternoon temperatures in the 80°s for both Saturday and Sunday but both days also come with scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers. Scattered showers and t-storms are included in the extended outlook for next week too, with afternoon temperature slipping back into the 70°s by mid-week.
