Looking good for Fat Tuesday with warming trend through workweek

By Jay Grymes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a cold start for Tuesday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 30°s.

Fair skies through the day will mean a big warmup into the afternoon with highs reaching 70° or more for much of the WAFB area.

Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade forecast for Tuesday, March 1.
Community Center of Pointe Coupee parade forecast for Tuesday, March 1.(WAFB)
Lions Club parade in New Roads Tuesday, March, 1.
Lions Club parade in New Roads Tuesday, March, 1.(WAFB)

More sunshine on Wednesday will push highs into the low to mid 70°s for the afternoon with the warming trend taking afternoon highs into the upper 70°s to near 80° for Thursday and Friday. The weekend outlook calls for afternoon temperatures in the 80°s for both Saturday and Sunday but both days also come with scattered mainly-afternoon t-showers. Scattered showers and t-storms are included in the extended outlook for next week too, with afternoon temperature slipping back into the 70°s by mid-week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 28.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 28.(WAFB)

