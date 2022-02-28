Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WATCH: Pastor leads Sunday second line after Mass in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s no place like New Orleans!

New Orleans came alive over the weekend as parades rolled through Mid City and Uptown, capped with an Endymion Extravaganza on Saturday and the Krewe of Bacchus Sunday night.

Father Michael Schneller at St. Francis of Assisi brought the Mardi Gras spirit to Mass with him on Sunday, as he led a second line through the pews and threw bracelets to the children of the congregation.

Shannon Ernst shared the video on her Facebook page.

“It was incredible, and illustrates just how special New Orleans is, and how wonderful this parish is,” she wrote.

Her daughter attends Loyola and sings at the church.

“Thankful that Carnival is back, and clearly so is Father Schneller! He is just the best. A true gem of a priest,” her post reads.

2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

“Amen to that!” one user commented.

“I know there are issues, but this is what I love about the city,” Ernst told FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues