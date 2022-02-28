Potential pet parents invited to meet adoptable pets for National Adoption Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance is inviting potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets for National Adoption Week.

It’s happening from Monday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 6 at 40451 Lowes Ave. at the PetSmart in Gonzales, La.

The non-profit said each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. That’s why Rescue Alliance is partnering with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Gonzales PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week.

When you get to the store, Rescue Alliance said you will be able to spend time with animals in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products, and services they may need.

To view all available pets for adoption, please click here.

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable pets will be available at these times:

Monday, February 28 – Friday, March 4, 4p.m.-7p.m.

Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6, 11a.m.-4p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.