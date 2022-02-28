Ask the Expert
No. 8 LSU holds off No. 16 Tennessee, locks up No. 2 seed for SEC Tournament

Jailin Cherry (1) led the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds in their 57-54 win over the...
Jailin Cherry (1) led the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds in their 57-54 win over the Lady Vols on Sunday, Feb. 27.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went on the road and held off No. 16 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5 SEC) 57-54 to lock up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament set to start Wednesday, March. 2.

The Tigers will receive a first-round bye with their second-place finish, the first for LSU since 2008. LSU was picked to finish in eighth in the preseason, but they nearly tripled their win total from last season, of nine wins.

LSU who was out without their second-leading scorer in Alexis Morris, held a 14 point lead over Tennessee at halftime, but the Lady Vols would apply pressure in the second half and outscore the Tigers 32 to 21, LSU would go cold in the final 5:22 minutes, but would hold for the three point win.

The Tigers had a trio of players in double figures led by Jailin Cherry who scored 14 and pulled down 10 rebounds, Khayla Pointer and Autumn Newby each had 12 points, Pointer grabbed 14 rebounds, and Newby had nine rebounds.

LSU is scheduled to play Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m. and will play the winner of No. 7 Kentucky and No. 10 Mississippi State.

