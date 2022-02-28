No. 8 LSU handles business before huge weekend in Houston

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (7-1) took care of business as they took down Towson University (2-9) and Southern (2-9) before a huge weekend at Shriners Classic in Houston, Texas that includes No. 1 Texas (8-0).

Including Friday’s game against Towson, the Tigers combined for a total of 41 runs, on 45 hits including five doubles, a triple, and four home runs, the Tigers also committed four errors in the four games.

The Tigers took down Southern on Saturday, Feb. 26 9-2, Towson on Sunday, Feb. 27 11-1 and Southern 15-0.

On Saturday, Feb. 26 the Tigers took on the Jaguars, the first of the weekend, and the Jags held a 2-0 lead over the Tigers after four innings while limiting them to just three hits, all singles. However, in the bottom of the fifth inning LSU would get things started as Jack Merrifield would double to get Alex Milazzo to third and then Dylan Crews would drive in a run on a single to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Tigers would take their first lead of the game on a two-run double from Gavin Dugas to make it 3-2. Merrifield would extend the lead on a RBI double of his own to make it 4-2, then Tre’ Morgan would pick up a RBI single to score Merrifield to make it 5-2. Jacob Berry would hit an RBI sac-fly to left field to allow Morgan to score to make it 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers added three more runs, on a Milazzo RBI sac-bunt to score Jordan Thompson to give LSU a 7-2 and a two run single from Morgan to make it 9-2.

Paul Gervase (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, and striking out two.

In the first game on Sunday against Towson, they took a 1-0 lead over LSU after the first two innings, but the Tigers would score runs in five straight innings to give them an 11-1 win.

Brayden Jobert hit his team leading fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning to give LSU a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning Jacob Berry added another run on a home run, his third to make it 3-1, Jobert would add another run on a single up the middle to score Thompson to make it 4-1.

Crews would pick up home run number two of the season, a two-run opposite-field blast to right-field to give LSU a 6-1 lead over Towson in the bottom of the sixth inning, Berry would give the Tigers a 7-1 lead on RBI single to score Cade Doughty. In the following inning, LSU would add two more runs on an RBI sac-fly from Merrifield to make it 8-1 and a run on a wild pitch to make it 9-1.

Josh Stevenson would score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to give LSU a 10-1 lead and then Josh Pearson would pick up his first RBI in the bottom to make it 11-1. Ty Floyd (2-0) picked up his second win of the season after going five innings allowing a hit, a run, and striking out five.

In the Tigers fourth game of the weekend and their second against the Jags, they scored 15 runs in seven innings and pitched a shutout while allowing five hits. LSU drew a total of 14 walks and took advantage of four Southern errors in the win. LSU would score in six of the seven innings, with seven coming in the third inning.

LSU will return to action Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. against the University of New Orleans before heading to Houston for the Shriners Classic.

