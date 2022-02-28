Ask the Expert
Latest LSU baseball rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 28

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest LSU baseball rankings have been released by the four major polls: D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Tigers (7-1) lost their first game of the season to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 an 11-6 loss that saw LSU commit five errors that led to five unearned runs. LSU did bounce back over the weekend winning four games, two against Towson 6-0 and 11-1 and two against Southern 9-2 and 15-0.

LSU moved up in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8 and they moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll. In Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s Top 25 the Tigers dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 and in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll they stayed the same at No. 3.

The Tigers will host the University of New Orleans on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and then they will travel to Houston, Texas to play in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park which includes No. 1 Texas.

D1 Baseball Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Ole Miss (6-0)
  3. Arkansas (4-2)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  6. Stanford (6-1)
  7. LSU (7-1)
  8. North Carolina State (8-0)
  9. Mississippi State (4-3)
  10. Florida State (5-2)
  11. Arizona (7-1)
  12. Notre Dame (5-1)
  13. Oregon State (7-0)
  14. Florida (6-2)
  15. Georgia (7-0)
  16. TCU (6-1)
  17. Tennessee (7-0)
  18. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  19. Texas Tech (5-2)
  20. Liberty (6-1)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. Miami (7-1)
  23. Sacramento State (7-0)
  24. North Carolina (6-1)
  25. Long Beach State (2-4)

Baseball America Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. Notre Dame (5-1)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Virginia (7-0)
  6. Ole Miss (6-0)
  7. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  8. LSU (7-1)
  9. Oregon State (7-0)
  10. Arkansas (4-2)
  11. Mississippi State (4-3)
  12. Florida State (5-2)
  13. Arizona (7-1)
  14. Georgia (7-0)
  15. North Carolina State (8-0)
  16. Tennessee (7-0)
  17. Liberty (6-1)
  18. Florida (6-2)
  19. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  20. Sacramento State (7-0)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. Long Beach State (2-4)
  23. UCLA (5-3)
  24. Old Dominion (5-1)
  25. Miami (7-1)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. LSU (7-1)
  4. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  5. Georgia (7-0)
  6. Tennessee (7-0)
  7. Oregon State (7-0)
  8. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  9. Notre Dame (5-1)
  10. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  11. Ole Miss (6-0)
  12. Virginia (7-0)
  13. North Carolina State (8-0)
  14. Arizona (7-1)
  15. Liberty (6-1)
  16. Florida (6-2)
  17. Florida State (5-2)
  18. TCU (6-1)
  19. Maryland (7-0)
  20. Arkansas (4-2)
  21. North Carolina (6-1)
  22. Miami (7-1)
  23. Texas Tech (5-2)
  24. Mississippi State (4-3)
  25. Louisiana Tech (5-2)

Perfect Game Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. LSU (7-1)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  6. Notre Dame (5-1)
  7. North Carolina State (8-0)
  8. TCU (6-1)
  9. Ole Miss (6-0)
  10. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  11. Arkansas (4-2)
  12. Arizona (7-1)
  13. Liberty (6-1)
  14. Tennessee (7-0)
  15. Florida State (5-2)
  16. Oregon State (7-0)
  17. Mississippi State (4-3)
  18. Miami (7-1)
  19. Texas Tech (5-2)
  20. UCLA (5-3)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. UC Irvine (4-3)
  23. Long Beach State (2-4)
  24. Georgia (7-0)
  25. West Virginia 5-2)

