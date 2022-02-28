Denham Springs homeowner shoots armed intruder, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered his home Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A man told the sheriff’s office to defend himself when he saw an intruder in his house with a gun, officials say. It turns out the two men knew each other, they said.

“Be careful before you unlawfully enter a home in Livingston Parish. You never know what is waiting for you on the other side of the door,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told WAFB.

Louisiana operates under the “Castle Doctrine” the law that permits the use of deadly force when protecting your property. The law applies if someone is breaking into your home, business, or vehicle. All of which are seen as an extension of you.

“You have a right, an absolute right to defend yourself under that scenario while inside your home,” defense attorney Franz Borghardt said.

However, if the intruder flees your home and you chase them down to shoot them, Borghardt says that’s outside the boundaries of the law.

“The law says that’s not self-defense, that’s not covered by the castle doctrine, and you’re going to be in a lot of trouble if you do that,” Borghardt explained.

Even though the homeowner and suspected intruder may have known each other, Borghardt says that doesn’t change the homeowners’ legal rights to protect himself.

“Again, even if you know your neighbor, you don’t have the right to go into your neighbor’s house without permission. And if your neighbor feels like they’re in harm’s way, despite the fact of knowing you, doesn’t lessen the ability to defend your person, your property against a perceived or real harm,” Borghardt continued.

As of Monday night, the suspected intruder’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect will be charged when he’s released from the hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.