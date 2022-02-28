Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Denham Springs homeowner shoots armed intruder, deputies say

A Denham Springs homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered his home Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs homeowner shot an armed suspect who entered his home Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A man told the sheriff’s office to defend himself when he saw an intruder in his house with a gun, officials say. It turns out the two men knew each other, they said.

“Be careful before you unlawfully enter a home in Livingston Parish. You never know what is waiting for you on the other side of the door,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told WAFB.

Louisiana operates under the “Castle Doctrine” the law that permits the use of deadly force when protecting your property. The law applies if someone is breaking into your home, business, or vehicle. All of which are seen as an extension of you.

“You have a right, an absolute right to defend yourself under that scenario while inside your home,” defense attorney Franz Borghardt said.

However, if the intruder flees your home and you chase them down to shoot them, Borghardt says that’s outside the boundaries of the law.

“The law says that’s not self-defense, that’s not covered by the castle doctrine, and you’re going to be in a lot of trouble if you do that,” Borghardt explained.

Even though the homeowner and suspected intruder may have known each other, Borghardt says that doesn’t change the homeowners’ legal rights to protect himself.

“Again, even if you know your neighbor, you don’t have the right to go into your neighbor’s house without permission. And if your neighbor feels like they’re in harm’s way, despite the fact of knowing you, doesn’t lessen the ability to defend your person, your property against a perceived or real harm,” Borghardt continued.

As of Monday night, the suspected intruder’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect will be charged when he’s released from the hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Crime experts weigh in after deadly shooting outside Mall of Louisiana
'Like a mosquito bite.' Russian vodka boycotts here in U.S. largely symbolic, experts say
'Like a mosquito bite.' Russian vodka boycotts here in U.S. largely symbolic, experts say
Police searching for suspects in drive-by-shooting near Mall of Louisiana
A number of governors across the nation have instructed state-run liquor stores to stop selling...
‘Like a mosquito bite.’ Russian vodka boycotts here in U.S. largely symbolic, experts say
Louisiana man blows kisses at sentencing, gets life sentence plus 50 years