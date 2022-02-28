Ascension Parish crash kills teen; troopers arrest suspected drunken driver, 2 others

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has arrested three people following a deadly three car crash that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge teenager early Monday morning in Ascension Parish.

State police identified the victim as Zashawn Dawson, 14, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers arrested Emmanuel Ruiz, 24, of Pride; Tyler Melancon, 22, of Greenwell Springs; and Cartara Johnson, 18, of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, Troop A troopers began investigating the crash, which occured on Interstate 10 west of US Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish, around 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

According to LSP’s initial investigation, the crash occurred as Ruiz and his three passengers, one of which was Melancon, were traveling west in the right lane of Interstate 10 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, Arnold Smith, 21, of Baton Rouge and his five passengers, which included Dawson and Johnson, were stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 10 in a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Smith stopped momentarily on the right shoulder and then proceeded to merge into the right lane of I-10 and began traveling west where the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Hyundai Santa Fe, said according to LSP.

After being struck by the Chevrolet, the Hyundai Santa Fe overturned and exited the right side of the roadway. As the Hyundai Santa Fe was overturning, Dawson was ejected into the left lane of I-10 and was subsequently struck by a westbound 2015 Hyundai Sonata, according to LSP.

State police said Dawson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained deadly injuries.

According to LSP, the remaining occupants of the Hyundai Santa Fe, as well as the four occupants of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and their seatbelt-use remains under investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, according to LSP.

As part of their ongoing investigation, state police said toxicology samples were obtained from Smith and the driver of the Hyundai Sonata for analysis.

According to LSP, troopers arrested Johnson after discovering during their investigation that she was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Cartara Johnson (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

While troopers processed the scene and documented witness statements, Melancon initially told troopers he was driving the Chevrolet at the time of the crash; however, through further investigation, they discovered Ruiz, who displayed obvious signs or impairing, was the driver, according to LSP.

Troopers arrested Ruiz and obtained a toxicology sample from him. He was charged with vehicular homicide; eight counts of vehicular negligent injuring; obstruction of justice; driving while intoxicated (first offense); and no driver’s license.

Emmanuel Ruiz (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Troopers arrested Melancon and charged him with obstruction of justice.

Tyler Melancon (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Johnson, Melancon, and Ruiz were all booked into Ascension Parish Jail.

