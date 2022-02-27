Ask the Expert
Tractor rolled over man’s leg during Endymion parade

The 2022 Endymion Extravaganza part 3
The 2022 Endymion Extravaganza part 3
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was injured Saturday night (Feb. 27) when a tractor rolled over his leg during the Endymion parade.

The New Orleans EMS said it happened near the intersection of Canal and North Roman streets.

The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. No update on his condition has been provided.

