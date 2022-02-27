LSP: 3 people killed in 2 separate crashes in Zachary, Gonzales over the weekend; 1 man arrested

(WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after two fatal crashes took place two hours apart in Zachary and Gonzales over the weekend, leaving three people dead.

According to LSP, the first accident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Feb. 26 on US Hwy. 61, north of LA Hwy. 964 in Zachary. Police have confirmed Cameron Davis, 27 and Christopher Bourgeois. 30. died in the crash.

Authorities say Davis and Bourgeois were from Baton Rouge.

After investigating, police report the crash happened as Davis, along with two passengers were traveling south on US Hwy 61 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Bourgeois was the front seat passenger. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet ran off the road, causing it to flip multiple times.

All three occupants were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car, according to a spokesman with LSP.

State Police reported Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bourgeois sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other passenger was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

State Police say the second crash happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Feb. 27 on LA Hwy 938 (Coontrap Road) south of LA Hwy 74 in Gonzales. State Police report 56-year-old Willie Owens died in the accident.

31-year-old Jasper Bougere of Gonzales was arrested in connection to the wreck.

Authorities revealed the crash happened as Bougere was traveling south on LA Hwy 938 in a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro. At the same time, Owens was walking in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 938.

State Police say the Chevrolet reportedly crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and hit Owens. After hitting Owens, the Chevrolet hit a utility pole.

Owens sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear it Owens was impaired at the time but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Bourgere. Troopers arrested and booked Bougere into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges including vehicular homicide and DWI (1st Offense).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.