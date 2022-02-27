Ask the Expert
Rain early, then drier in the afternoon

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trough of low pressure will swing through our region today, giving us a 40% chance of a few showers this morning. Rain amounts will be on the light side.

The good news is that the rain should end at or slightly before noon, which bodes well for the afternoon and evening Mardi Gras parades.

Behind the trough, Sunday will be a bit cooler, with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 50s. You’ll need the jacket for the daytime and night parades, but you won’t need the umbrella. This upcoming work week looks to be drier, with a warming trend, starting on Monday with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Fat Tuesday will be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70. The warming trend continues through the week, mid 70s midweek, then upper 70 to low 80s towards the end of the ten-day forecast. Maybe spring is upon us!

