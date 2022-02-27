Ask the Expert
One couple gets married right before Spanish Town parade rolls

Flamingos, everything pink, and a wedding, it doesn’t get more Spanish Town than this.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s a nice day for a parade. Folks line the streets of downtown Baton Rouge ready for the Spanish Town parade. Parade goers are hoping to catch something special, but for Jason Giacone, he’s already caught the best treasure of all. Jason and Kristy are getting married in front of the capital, just right before they load up their float to ride in the Spanish Town Parade.

RELATED: Spanish Town krewe looks to be born again this Saturday, after year hiatus due to COVID

After years of friendship and participating in many other Spanish Town Parades together, Jason and Kristy said it’s only fitting for them to have the ultimate pink Mardi Gras wedding.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, they were surrounded by their friends and family, sharing a moment that they will never forget.

Jason Giacone and Kristy are married in front of the capital right before loading up their float to ride in the Spanish Town Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26.(WAFB)

“It’s surreal to be out here at Spanish Town for a wedding, but I’m so happy for my brother and his new wife, congratulations,” said John Blanchard, who is a friend of the bride and groom.

After the ceremony, Jason and Kristy said, “We said that we would get married when pigs fly, so and after two years, pigs finally flew.”

As the happy couple loads up, they hope everyone will remember to cherish each other this Mardi Gras season, and most importantly, let the good times roll.

