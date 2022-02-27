Man allegedly steals 100 bucks from pizza place in Zachary

Zachary, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing $100 from a pizza place in Zachary while the employee was distracted, according to police.

Zachary police said a man, later identified as Marvin Joseph, entered a local eatery on Thursday, Feb. 24, ordered a pepperoni pizza, and continued to the register where he paid cash for his pizza.

While the employee was distracted, the customer reached over the counter and removed a $100 bill from the cash register, said police.

He then accepted his change and his pizza and exited the business, added police.

Police said they have issued a warrant for Joseph’'s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Emily Nichols at 225-337-2941 or enichols@zacharypd.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.