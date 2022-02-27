Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man allegedly steals 100 bucks from pizza place in Zachary

Zachary Police Department is searching for this man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing...
Zachary Police Department is searching for this man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing $100 from a pizza place in Zachary, according to police.(Zachary Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zachary, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing $100 from a pizza place in Zachary while the employee was distracted, according to police.

Zachary police said a man, later identified as Marvin Joseph, entered a local eatery on Thursday, Feb. 24, ordered a pepperoni pizza, and continued to the register where he paid cash for his pizza.

While the employee was distracted, the customer reached over the counter and removed a $100 bill from the cash register, said police.

He then accepted his change and his pizza and exited the business, added police.

Police said they have issued a warrant for Joseph’'s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Emily Nichols at 225-337-2941 or enichols@zacharypd.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome statement
2-day pinpoint forecast Tuesday
Get set for a sunny Monday and a mild Fat Tuesday.
Crews work to clean up the streets of downtown Baton Rouge after Spanish Town parade. In Port...
Parade cleanup continues in downtown Baton Rouge; celebration continues in Port Allen
Justin Dewally
LPSO takes burglary suspect into custody Sunday