LPSO takes burglary suspect into custody Sunday
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of burglary who fled into a wooded area was taken into custody by deputies Sunday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, along with their law enforcement partners, searched for Justin Dewally, 40, in the Juban/ Florida Blvd. area, according to LPSO.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Dewally is tied to numerous vehicle and structure burglaries.
