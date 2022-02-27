Ask the Expert
LPSO takes burglary suspect into custody Sunday

Justin Dewally
Justin Dewally(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of burglary who fled into a wooded area was taken into custody by deputies Sunday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with their law enforcement partners, searched for Justin Dewally, 40, in the Juban/ Florida Blvd. area, according to LPSO.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Dewally is tied to numerous vehicle and structure burglaries.

