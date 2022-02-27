Baker man behind bars for deadly hit and run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting a pedestrian pushing a car and then fleeing the crash’s scene, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to BRPD, homicide investigators arrested Tevin Myles, 31, of Baker, on Saturday, Feb. 26 on charges of vehicle homicide, hit and run, and DWI as a result of a crash that occurred earlier Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of Airline Highway.

Police’s at-scene investigation revealed Shawn Dawson, 40, was pushing his 2008 Kia SPE to a nearby gas station while his 38-year-old passenger steered from the driver’s seat, said a spokesperson for BRPD.

Investigators believe Myles, operating a 2006 Acura TL northbound on Airline Highway, struck Dawson and the Kia and continued without making any attempt to stop or render aid, said the spokesperson.

Dawson died from his injuries at the scene, and the passenger who was with him was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to BPRD.

Through their investigation, police located Myles, and he was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to BRPD.

