Weekend weather will cooperate for parades

Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Saturday, Feb. 26.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s this morning as Saturday looks dry, but the clouds and moisture will stick around much of the day with highs in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
If you’re heading to Spanish Town midday Saturday, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures mainly in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
We’ll see a few showers possible Sunday morning then drying out Sunday afternoon with highs again cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
A warming trend will begin Monday, as mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail, highs in the mid-60s. Highs will reach the low 70s on Fat Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
There are a few small, uncertain rain chances at the end of the ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 26
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

