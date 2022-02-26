No. 23 LSU wins 2 with comeback against SFA and run-rule over Drake 12-4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-5) won both games on Friday, Feb. 25 in the Purple & Gold Challenge with a comeback win against Stephen F. Austin (3-10) and run-ruled Drake University (3-4) 12-4 in five innings.

In the first game for LSU, Stephen F. Austin took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of a Sydnee Hebert three-run home run to right-center. The Tigers would get a run back in the bottom of the first inning as Morgan Cummins doubled to left-center to score McKenzie Redoutey to make it 3-1.

Morgan Cummins hits a double RBI to bring Redoutey home!



📺 https://t.co/lunzp1UIYg#TigersToTheTop pic.twitter.com/KVTNjfFhF9 — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 25, 2022

The Ladyjacks would take advantage of a Tiger error by Taylor Pleasants in the top of the third inning allowing Shaylon Govan, who was walked to lead off the inning, to score to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning Shelbi Sunseri would lead things off with a double to left-field, Madilyn Giglio would pinch run for Sunseri and would score on an error by SFA to make it 4-2. Cummins would follow with her second double of the day to score Redoutey to make it 4-3, later in the inning, Kennedi Houshmandzadeh would score off a Baylea Brandon double to tie the game at 4-4.

Pleasants would redeem herself in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run to left-center, her first of the year to give LSU their first lead of the game at 5-4.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, LSU would pick up five more runs, three which were earned on walks, and Presleigh Pilon would add the other two on a single to give the Tigers a 10-4 lead over the Ladyjacks.

Ali Kilponen (5-1) picked up the win in the circle after pitching three innings, allowing two hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. The Tigers picked up 10 runs on the 11 hits, including six extra base hits.

In LSU’s second game of the Purple and Gold Challenge against Drake, freshman Raelin Chaffin (1-0) got the start in the circle and picked up her first collegiate win as the Tigers run-ruled the Bulldogs 12-4 in five innings. Chaffin went four innings, allowing six hits, four runs, with two walks, and two strikeouts.

Danieca Coffey got things going for the Tigers in the bottom of the second inning, with a two-run single to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Pleasants would draw a walk with the bases loaded to score another run to make it 3-0. Then Georgia Clark would pick up her 11th RBI of the season on a three-run double, her second of the season to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

Ali Newland would drive in Jordyn Perkins for to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

Cleanup on aisle 25 🗣@georgia_clark5 clears the bases to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead



📺 https://t.co/94mRtm9SWo pic.twitter.com/S50m9hHmrI — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 26, 2022

In the top of the third inning, the Bulldogs would pick up a run on a Macy Johnson RBI single to make it 7-1. However, in the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers would score three more runs to take a 10-1 lead. Sydney Peterson would lead things off with a double and would later come around to score on an RBI single from Ciara Briggs to make it 8-1. Pleasants would reach base on an error by the Bulldogs allowing two more runs to score to make it 10-1.

Drake University would add two more runs in the top of the fourth inning and another run in the top of the fifth to make it 10-4. In the bottom of the fifth, Clark would end the game on a two-run home run, her fourth, to left-center to make it 12-4, giving the Tigers the win.

LSU returns to action for two more on Saturday, Feb. 26 against Purdue scheduled for 3 p.m. and their second game against Drake scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.