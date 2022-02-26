Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks parade to roll Sunday in Port Allen
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - While it’s true that a lot of people in South Louisiana are counting down to Fat Tuesday, there’s one local krewe getting ready to roll this weekend.
In its 38th year, The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks will roll in Port Allen Sunday, Feb. 27 beginning at 1 p.m.
Organizers say this year’s parade theme is “Game Night in the Oaks.”
Take a look at the parade route below:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.