Firefighters team up to fight house fire in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in the Oscar area on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and fire districts 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all working a house fire at 7827 False River Road, said Sheriff René Thibodeaux.

Emergency officials respond to a house fire on False River Road in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday, Feb. 26. (Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Thibodeaux said no one was hurt as everyone exited the house.

A husband, wife, and two children ran from the house after hearing a noise around the hot water heater and seeing smoke and then flames, said the sheriff.

He said the home’s residents, Chris and Genevieve Bergeron, were renting the house and lost everything, except a TV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.