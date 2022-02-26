Defective firebox cause of accidental house fire on West Lake Terrace Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A defective firebox inside of a fireplace was the cause of a structure fire on West Lake Terrace Drive Friday, Feb. 25 according to officials with the St. George Fire Protection District.

Crews with the St. George Fire Protection District responded to a house fire Friday, Feb. 25 on West Lake Terrace Drive. (St. George Fire Protection District)

The fire happened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 18600 block of West Lake Terrace Drive. As crews arrived, a resident reportedly greeted them and said that everyone made it out of the home safely.

Once crews went inside the home, they found the fire near the fireplace and began to put it out.

An investigator with the St. George Fire Department was called to the scene and determined the fire to be an accident, caused by a defect in the firebox of the fireplace.

