Crews leads No. 8 LSU with 4 RBI in 6-0 win over Towson

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (4-1) bounced back after a sloppy game against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with a 6-0 win over Towson Tigers (1-4) on Friday, Feb. 25 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU committed only one error against Towson, an improvement from the five errors they had against Louisiana Tech. Sophomore pitcher Blake Money (2-0) got the start and went 7.0 innings allowing two hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Through his first two starts of the season, Money has pitched 14 innings, allowing four hits, no runs, with three walks, and 17 strikeouts.

Sophomore phenom Dylan Crews led the Tigers with four RBI, giving him eight on the season, a triple, and a home run.

Crews got things started in the bottom of the first inning as he blasted a two-run home run to left-center, his first of the season to give the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, LSU added another run as Cade Doughty drew a bases-loaded two-out walk to score Alex Milazzo to make it 3-0.

LSU added three more runs in the bottom of the third inning starting with an RBI groundout from Jack Merrifield to make it 4-0, then Crews hit his third triple of the year, scoring two more to make 6-0.

LSU will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 26 as they take on Southern scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

