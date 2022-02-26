Ask the Expert
Arson investigators seek info on multiple fires at same Hooper Road home

(Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arson investigators with Baton Rouge Fire Department are seeking information regarding multiple fires at the same home in the 14000 block of Hooper Road, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: Fire engulfs home on Hooper Road

Crime Stoppers said investigators believe these fires were intentionally set to the home, which thankfully, no one was in at the time.

If you can assist investigators with information regarding this ongoing investigation, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867); downloading the P3 Tips App; or visiting crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward!

