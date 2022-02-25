Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Biden said US troops are prepared to defend NATO territories as Russia invades Ukraine....
Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West