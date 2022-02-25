Spanish Town krewe looks to be born again this Saturday, after year hiatus due to COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather should be perfect in Downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 26 for the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade.

Some krewes apart of Spanish Town are still doing some last-minute preps on their Mardi Gras floats. Including some folks who call themselves, the ‘Krewe of Bierbog.’

“And we are the American order of broth blowers, bier is German for beer,” said Roxanne Leachman, who’s riding in the Spanish Town Parade.

The krewe’s signature throw is a little out of the ordinary.

“This is one of the bras that will be thrown, and it has the year on it, and it has Spanish Town Mardi Gras on there,” said Leachman.

Spanish Town Mardi Gras krewe looks to be born again this Saturday, after year hiatus due to COVID. (WAFB)

Leachman has been riding in the pink and flamingo-themed parade since 2006.

“I mean, I’ve got 54 souls on this float and nine walkers and a fantastic driver. And he’s really excited about rolling this year, it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

The theme this year is symbolic of the krewe making a big comeback after COVID last year.

“We’re rising from the ashes, for a year we were dead in the water, we couldn’t do anything, we couldn’t fundraise, we couldn’t parade,” said Robert King, the President of the Society for Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana.

King says some krewes have been preparing their floats since they found out about the theme last fall. And you can always expect the unexpected when it comes to what this year’s parade will bring.

“And you go down Spanish Town, that’s always been the most excitement for me because it’s like you’re in a tunnel, and everybody’s yelling at you, and they’re so close to you, and people are hollering and you can’t keep up. It’s hectic but it’s awesome,” said King.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is preparing for the large crowds downtown as well.

“Every year,no-nonsensee, zero tolerance, if we see any issue, we deal with that issue, we remove that issue,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Sgt. McKneely says there could be around 100 officers both in uniform and undercover to make sure things run smoothly.

“If you see an officer at each intersection and you’re having problems, make sure without hesitation go and talk to them, and make sure they’re aware of what’s going on,” he said.

But everyone is just excited that things are back to normal this year for Mardi Gras in the Capital City.

“It’s a good time, and the colors and the personalities will shine. And it’s a great time, it really is,” said Leachman.

The floats will line up in front of the State Capitol Saturday morning, then head down Spanish Town Road at noon sharp.

