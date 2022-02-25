Clouds linger; staying cool through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The clouds will persist overnight and into Saturday morning but it doesn’t get much cooler.

Morning lows for Saturday are expected to be in the mid to upper 40°s for much of the viewing area. The day stays dry and we could see some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon with Saturday highs reaching the low 60°s for metro Baton Rouge.

Cool continues into Sunday with morning lows again in the mid to upper 40°s. In addition, be ready for scattered, mainly-light showers on Sunday morning that could persist into mid-day. Sunday afternoon highs will only reach the 50°s under mostly-cloudy to cloudy skies.

A warm-up kicks-in for next week, however, with sunshine and mid 60°s for Monday afternoon and a sun/cloud mix with highs around 70° for the Baton Rouge area on Fat Tuesday. The forecast looks to remain dry through Friday of next week with highs climbing up to the mid and upper 70°s. In fact, we could see highs near 80° for next weekend (March 5-6), although the extended outlook does include low and rain chances for next Saturday and Sunday.

