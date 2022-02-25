Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

19-year-old arrested in armed robbery, shooting on Scenic Hwy

Aaron Young
Aaron Young(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports detectives have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with a shooting that sent another 19-year-old to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Scenic Highway near Plank Road.

Emergency officials say one person has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

Aaron Young, 19, is accused of shooting the victim in the chest during a robbery, according to the police department.

Aaron Young
Aaron Young(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The victim was taken from the scene of the shooting to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

MORE CRIME STORIES
Nationwide police shortage felt by Baton Rouge Police
Baton Rouge Police Department
Certain devices can be linked to multiple shootings in EBR
"It goes into the back and deactivates the semi-automatic part of it. And so, you're basically...
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Paige Street
Leamos Byrd III

Detectives arrested Young on March 4 and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempt first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Khayla Pointer.
Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU in SEC Tournament
Shortstop Jordan Thompson celebrates with teammates after walk-off HR to beat Oklahoma.
Thompson’s off HR lifts No. 7 LSU past Oklahoma, 5-4 in extras
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
Bayou Manchac clearing to help with drainage in three parishes
Dylan Brecheen.
BRPD searching for man for alleged involvement in stealing metal items worth $47K