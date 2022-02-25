19-year-old arrested in armed robbery, shooting on Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports detectives have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with a shooting that sent another 19-year-old to the hospital.
Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Scenic Highway near Plank Road.
Aaron Young, 19, is accused of shooting the victim in the chest during a robbery, according to the police department.
The victim was taken from the scene of the shooting to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.
Detectives arrested Young on March 4 and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempt first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.
