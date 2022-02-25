19-year-old arrested in armed robbery, shooting on Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports detectives have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with a shooting that sent another 19-year-old to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Scenic Highway near Plank Road.

Emergency officials say one person has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

Aaron Young, 19, is accused of shooting the victim in the chest during a robbery, according to the police department.

Aaron Young (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The victim was taken from the scene of the shooting to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

Detectives arrested Young on March 4 and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempt first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal use of a weapon.

