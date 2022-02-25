No. 8 LSU holds off Alabama on senior night 58-50

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -No. 8 LSU (24-4, 12-3 SEC) holds off Alabama (14-12, 5-10 SEC) 58-50 on senior night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Feb. 24.

LSU clinched at least a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference with their win over the Crimson Tide. They are also in a position to be a Top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a chance to host the first two rounds at the PMAC. The Tigers will take on No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

Alabama would take a 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws their only lead of the game, then LSU would go on a 14-2 run to take a 14-4 lead.

The Tigers led as many as 12 points in the first half over the Crimson Tide and were up 29-17 at the break. Senior Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with eight points in the first half with six assists and three rebounds.

With her sixth assist in the second quarter to Hannah Guesters she moved into second place on the school’s all-time assists passing Pokey Chatman. Seniors Faustine Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry each had six points for the Tigers, Alexis Morris left the game early in the second quarter due to an apparent knee injury.

LSU led as many as 14 points in the second half at 37-23 on a Pointer three, her second of the game. However, the Tide would quickly get the lead down to four points at 42-38 capping a 15-4 run for Alabama, the Tide would make four threes during the run.

Alabama would get the Tigers lead down to three, 46-43 on a triple from Megan Abrams, her third of the game. Pointer would answer on the other end with a layup to get the Tigers lead back to five at 48-43. Brittany Davis would get the Tide back within three on a layup, but Ryann Payne extended the lid back to five at 50-45, Pointer would get the LSU back to nine on a layup with 5:44 left to play.

Aifuwa would get the LSU led back to double digits on a layup with 3:27 left to play. Davis would get the Tide back within nine on a layup, but the senior Pointer got the Tigers back up 11 on a jumper to 58-47 with 1:54 left to play. Hannah Barber would hit her third three of the game to make 58-50 with just under a minute to play.

Pointer finished the game with 23 points and was 10-of-19 shooting with nine rebounds and eight assists. Aifuwa finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds.

