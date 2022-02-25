New Roads man kills wife before attempting suicide, police say

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - One woman is dead after being fatally shot by her husband Thursday evening, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald tells WAFB.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 in the 100 block of St. Mary Street.

McDonald says a husband and wife got into an argument and the husband then shot and killed the wife.

The man then attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the chin but was unsuccessful, McDonald says.

McDonald says the man was conscious when officers arrived on the scene and admitted to shooting his wife.

The identities of the man and the woman have not been released yet.

