Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed by her husband, who then tried to take his own life, on Thursday, Feb. 24, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald.

St. Mary Street in New Roads is typically a quiet street, but on Friday, Feb. 25 neighbors are wondering what happened Thursday night between Veronica Cobb, 52, and James Cobb, 61.

“I left to go to the store and it was like you see it right now, you know calm and everything. I must have stayed gone about 20 minutes. I came back and found a whole crime scene going on, just that fast, just that fast. It’s so horrible, I’m numb,” says Sherry Williams who was neighbors with the Cobbs.

New Roads Police say the couple got into an argument just before the deadly shooting. Cobb then attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the chin but was unsuccessful, explained McDonald. Williams knew the Cobbs for many years, and she says Veronica was very friendly, “I saw her yesterday when I was leaving. She was sitting on the steps, but I spoke to her and she was on the phone. So, I didn’t get the response that I usually get.”

Family members tell WAFB that they never saw this coming. Neomi Belliazere is Veronica’s niece, she says she knew their marriage had ups and downs.

“Every time, I was around him, he’d never…I’d never would have thought that he do nothing like this. I just don’t understand, and I think that this is the problem with the kids…it’s just they don’t understand why. They don’t understand why he would do that,” explains Belliazere. Veronica had three children.

Despite the coupe’s troubles, Belliazere says the Cobbs were thinking about renewing their wedding vows.

“He’s been upset before and threatened her, but he’s never…I never thought that he would do it. I never thought he would do it,” says Belliazere.

Veronica’s family is seeking justice. McDonald said Cobb was conscious when officers arrived on the scene and admitted to shooting his wife.

Cobb underwent surgery overnight and has not been booked into prison, according to authorities.

