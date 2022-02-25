Lady Kittens win Division IV state title over No. 2 Cedar Creak, first since 2004

WESTWEGO, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Lab Lady Kittens won their first state title since 2004 as they upset the No. 2 seed Cedar Creek 60-42 for the Division IV State Championship on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The No. 5 seed Lady Kittens upset No. 1 seed Ouachita Christian, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 51-42 in the semifinal round to reach the championship game against No. 2 seed Cedar Creek.

Southern Lab led Cedar Creek 17-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Cedar Creek would get within three off of a Sarah Adams’ three to make it 17-14, she would finish the game with 20.

However, Southern Lab would score 19 points in the quarter to give the Lady Kittens an 18 point lead at halftime. Madison Alcerro finished the game with 10 points and was one of four Lady Kittens to score in double figures.

The Lady Kittens leading scorer was an eighth-grader Asia Patin who finished with 19, Shalia Forman scored 16 and grabbed seven rebounds to go along with five steals. She was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Former Lady Kitten Quianna Chaney, now the head coach, in 2004 Chaney led Southern Lab to a state title as a player.

