La. congressional leaders react to Russian invasion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After weeks of failed negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin, the U.S., and allied nations, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in full swing. President Joe Biden, in response on Thursday, issued more severe sanctions on the Kremlin.

“This is going to impose severe costs to the Russian economy both immediately and over time. We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia,” said President Biden.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) in reaction to the president said what the U.S. should avoid at all costs is sending any of our troops into the fight.

“I don’t think that’s the right decision. But we should strengthen our U.S. forces in NATO countries that we’ve made commitments to,” said Sen. Cassidy.

Russia’s economy is almost completely dependent on oil and is strongest when it is the number one exporter. Sen. Cassidy believes that’s something we can act on now without even firing a bullet.

“Take our natural gas, ship it around the world, lowering prices for us and by the way creating jobs in the United States of America, but denying the Russians income they would otherwise receive. That will drive a stick into the heart of their economy, that will destroy their war machine,” Sen. Cassidy added.

Not too long ago America was energy independent and at the time was the number one exporter of oil. That’s part of the reason why Congressman Garret Graves (R) believes Russia has not done this before.

“We were energy independent and did not require Russian energy. During this administration we have increased our dependence on Russian energy to a tune of $22 million a day,” said Congressman Graves.

Graves said the president’s sanctions are aimed in the right direction but said there are more severe sanctions that could be imposed. But because we rely on Russian energy to a certain extent it will be tough to hurt their economy even more without hurting ourselves in the process.

President Biden said these new sanctions won’t have an immediate impact on Russia. But says in time they will feel the financial pain that comes with them. How long that will take remains unclear.

