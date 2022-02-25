Ascension Public Schools employee arrested on rape charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An employee with Ascension Public Schools has been arrested on charges in connection with a rape investigation, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

GPD said Heather French, 34, of Prairieville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape (2 counts) and failure to report the commission of certain felonies (2 counts).

Authorities added her arrest is part of an ongoing investigation that involves Douglas Decuir, 40, of Prairieville. Decuir is facing charges of first-degree rape (2 counts), pornography involving juveniles (2 counts), and indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts).

French is a paraprofessional at Galvez Middle, according to Dr. Tachelle White, the school’s principal. She sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Galvez Middle Parents and Guardians, We were informed that a Galvez Middle School paraprofessional was arrested last night. It is part of a Gonzales Police Department investigation that did not originate at our school. The employee is not on campus today, and we will take appropriate action in working with law enforcement on their investigation. We understand this causes concerns from our parents and community, and we want you to know that the safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have specific concerns about your child, but please be aware that we are limited in what we know and can share as it is a law enforcement investigation. Sincerely,

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

